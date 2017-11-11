Marshall to Wear Special Uniforms, Helmets to Honor 1970 Plane Crash Victims

Advertisement



When the Marshall Thundering Herd takes the field Saturday to take on Western Kentucky, it will be wearing special uniforms and helmets honoring the 75 people who were killed in the 1970 plane crash.

Marshall (6-3) will be wearing black jerseys and black pants when it takes on Western Kentucky (5-4), but it is Marshall’s helmets that have Herd nation buzzing.

On one side of Marshall’s white helmets will be the number “75”, in honor of the 75 people who were killed in the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash. On the opposite side will be the logo that was worn by the the team in 1970.

On the helmets’ center green stripe, all 75 names of those killed will be listed. Each helmet will also have a sticker on the back with each victim’s name.

On the sidelines, Marshall’s coaching staff will also be wearing special apparel. Coaches and staff will have shirts with a “75” on the front. The “75” will be filled with the 75 names of those killed. Coaches and staff will also have hats with the 1970 logo and a “75” on the side.

Marshall and Western Kentucky kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

Related

Comments

comments