McDonald’s Brings Back the McRib

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 06, 2017, 13:36 pm

    BECKLEY– The tasty fan favorite – the McRib – is back! The iconic McRib returns
    for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. The McRib was last in restaurants in December 2016.
    The McRib’s most loyal fans will be able to quickly locate the sandwich with the official “McRib Finder app” for
    iOS and Android phones. Consumers can simply download the app and from there, find locations, swap
    McRib-themed stickers and plan McRib sandwich dates with their friends.

    The McRib is made with 100 percent seasoned boneless pork, McDonald’s signature McRib sauce – a sweet,
    tangy, barbeque style sauce – and served with dill pickles and mild, fresh slivered onions on a toasted hoagiestyle
    bun. Like all of McDonald’s national sandwiches, the bun for the McRib is now free of high-fructose corn
    syrup. The sandwich dates back 35 years ago and was inspired by McDonald’s first executive chef – it first
    appeared on the menu in Kansas City, Kansas.

    “The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35
    years ago,” said McDonald’s Chef Chad Schafer. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the
    sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a
    sandwich, it’s a legend and has become an experience for so many to enjoy at McDonald’s.”
    Fans were last able to order the beloved sandwich in December 2016. Customers can visit a participating U.S.
    restaurant location to enjoy McRib now, and new this year, you can have it delivered with McDelivery* on
    UberEATS.

