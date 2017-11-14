Midland Trail vs. Summers County Quarterfinals Preview

Advertisement



Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail will host Summers County this Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m for the quarterfinals. The Patriots are coming off their first ever playoff win at home on Saturday against Fayetteville 35-7. Summers County shut out Webster County 28-0 last week. Midland Trail is 10-1 this season and Summers County is 7-4.

