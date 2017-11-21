Mount View High School In McDowell County Will Be Closed Tuesday Due To Waterline Break

MCDOWELL COUNTY– McDowell County Schools released the following information on their facebook page: “There will be NO school at Mount View High School 6-12 tomorrow, November 21, 2017, due to a waterline break.”
By Tyler Barker Nov 20, 2017
