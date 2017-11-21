    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch Fayette Co. News Mountain Valley Pipeline developers file federal suit against Fayette County Commission
    Fayette Co. NewsFeaturedLocal News

    Mountain Valley Pipeline developers file federal suit against Fayette County Commission

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 21, 2017, 16:47 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS)  Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are suing the three members of the Fayette County Commission, saying they’ve unreasonably delayed progress on the proposed 300-mile, $3.5 billion project.

    The pipeline developers dispute the commissioners’ decision last week to deny a rezoning application to build one of three compressor stations along the pipeline route.

    The developers filed their lawsuit Friday in federal court in Charleston against Fayette County Commissioners Matthew D. Wender, Denise Scalph and John Brenemen.

    Comments

    comments

    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives