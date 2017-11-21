Mountain Valley Pipeline developers file federal suit against Fayette County Commission

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are suing the three members of the Fayette County Commission, saying they’ve unreasonably delayed progress on the proposed 300-mile, $3.5 billion project.

The pipeline developers dispute the commissioners’ decision last week to deny a rezoning application to build one of three compressor stations along the pipeline route.

The developers filed their lawsuit Friday in federal court in Charleston against Fayette County Commissioners Matthew D. Wender, Denise Scalph and John Brenemen.

