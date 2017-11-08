Mullens Man Arrested for Threatening His Church After Being Fired as Choir Director

Advertisement



MULLENS, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Mullens Police and Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Cooper 62 of Mullens.

He’s charged with terroristic threats stemming from an incident at a local church in which Cooper was released from being the choir director of a community Christmas Cantata.

Cooper was also arrested for DUI from an accident today in Mullens resulting in one person being sent to the hospital.

Bond was set in magistrate court at 25,000 cash. Copper was out on bond for a previous DUI and on probation for terroristic threats in Wyoming County. Mullens officers are transporting Cooper to Southern Regional Jail

