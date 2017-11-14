Murder Investigation In Monroe County

Advertisement



Monroe County deputies arrested a women with murder charges. Judy Kay Wooten is in jail and charged with murder.

Deputies are on the scene trying to find any additional information that lead to a man murdered in a pick up truck over the weekend.

“We are just following up on some information to see if we can find or locate any additional evidence or physical evidence that may aid in the investigation,” said Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, Union Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Deputies found a body when they received a call about an abandoned truck on Lily Dale Road near Union.

“After the deceased was located, we were able to follow up with the West Virginia State Police and follow up with those lead suspects,” said Sgt. McKenzie.

The victim has been identified as 60 year old William Comer Jr. from Lowell, West Virginia.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police Union Detachment.

“We will be out here as long as we feel it is feasible and exhausted what means we have to look at this point,” said Sgt. McKenzie.

