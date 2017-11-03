    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    MVP files lawsuit to seize 140 pieces of private property to build pipeline

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 03, 2017, 12:01 pm

    CHARLESTON, WV (BY: BRAD MCELHINNY, WV METRONEWS) — The developers of Mountain Valley Pipeline have filed a federal lawsuit to gain eminent domain access to properties in nine West Virginia counties.

    The West Virginia lawsuit lists more than 140 pieces of property where the pipeline developers say they need access for easements. It applies to properties along the pipeline’s path in Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Harrison, Lewis, Webster and Wetzel counties.

    The $3.5 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline would extend 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline over 303 miles  to transport West Virginia natural gas into southern Virginia.

    Click here to read more from WV MetroNews.

    Photo Courtesy: WV MetroNews

