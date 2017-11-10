Mylan laid off between 200 & 300 employees Thursday

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, WV (BY: ALEX WIEDERSPIEL, WV METRONEWS) — Hundreds of employees are reportedly out of a job with Mylan Pharmaceuticals, according to a number of sources familiar with the situation.

Between 200 and 300 employees were reportedly laid off Thursday, Nov. 9. Sites where the layoffs occurred reportedly include Greenbag Road and Collins Ferry Road — both in Monongalia County.

Many are from the departments of accounting, HR, corporate security, customer relations, and customer complaints, a source said Friday.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals released the following statement to WAJR-AM Friday morning.

“Around this time last year, we announced restructuring programs in certain locations representing initial steps in a series of actions designed to further streamline operations globally. As part of this process, we anticipated that less than 10 percent of our global workforce would be impacted across all geographies and businesses. These changes are a part of this previously announced restructuring that we are continuing to execute on. These decisions are about keeping Mylan fit and positioning the company for another 50 years of successful operations here in West Virginia and around the world.”

