Mystery Unsolved: Woman’s Severed Head Found, She MAY be from West Virginia

Almost three years ago, a woman’s severed head was found in the woods in Pennsylvania. Investigators now believe she may have been from West Virginia. Although authorities now have a leading theory of why it happened, the woman’s identity still remains a mystery. Officials are now asking the public’s help to solve it.

On December 12, 2014, the woman’s head was found perfectly severed, as if it was done professionally. Her cervical spine was carefully removed and her eyeballs had been replaced with red, rubber balls.

Because of all this, investigators now believe the woman’s head may have been severed by a body broker who sells body parts from a cadaver.

According to Reuters, medical examiners came to the conclusion that the woman may have lived in West Virginia because of isotopes from oxygen molecules that remained in her teeth and hair.

A forensic artist created this sketch of what the woman may have looked like when she was alive, in hopes that someone would be able to identify her.

If you recognize this woman or know how or why her head came to be left in the woods, please contact this tip line: 401-702-4323

To read more about this case, visit Reuters’ Special Report.

