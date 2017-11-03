Native son Monte Durham comes home to help Concord Univ.

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – He’s done well since leaving West Virginia, becoming part of the cast of TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.’ And Thursday night, he was back to share some of his most memorable stories.

Monte Durham was invited to be the special guest speaker at The Concord Foundation’s Beckley / Raleigh County dinner. He’s the stylist and fashion director on the TLC program.

Durham told us that it’s always good to be able to come home, especially when you can help others while you’re here.

“I’ve been away for a little bit,” Durham said. “Not too terribly long, but I tell everybody that when I cross that state line it’s just like I decompress immediately. Isn’t that amazing!? Any effort that I can support to better our community and our state, I’m here for it.”

The dinner is a fundraiser for the university.

Related

Comments

comments