    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    New Graphics For Show

    Jonathan ChanceBy Nov 13, 2017, 19:29 pm

    Along with launching a new set at WOAY-TV, we are also launching new graphics. The new graphics you see were produced by a local company called Cucumber and Company.
    Dwane Muncy said he called the company Cucumber because it is where he started.
    “We started the company in 2003 in Cucumber, West Virginia. The name came from the town I started it in”, said Dwane.
    This company does a lot more than just graphics though.
    “We do video production and web design. We manage about 160 websites and we do about 20 commercials a month. We just do web and video production here in Beckley and all over the country”, said Dwane.
    So if you are enjoying our new graphics, you like our webpage, or you are just looking for a local production company that can take you and your business to the next level, get in touch with a company that began right here in West Virginia.
    Mr. Muncy said the best way to get in touch with them is “To get in touch with us or to see more of our work, just go to our website, cucumbeerand.co or give us a call at (304) 250-0123.”

    Jonathan Chance

    Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather.

