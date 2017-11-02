NEW INFO FIRST ON WOAY: Halloween heroin turns out to be weed

Advertisement



OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – According to Police Chief Mike Whisman, they have received the official report on the substance that was found in the Halloween candy in Oak Hill on Tuesday night. He says it was not heroin, but rather a derivative of marijuana.

It field tested positive for heroin that night, but the lab in Charleston was able to do more conclusive tests.

Whisman says, “While this does change some of the dynamics of the investigation, it not lessen the severity of the offense. The Oak Hill Police Department, along with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police will continue to vigorously investigate this crime until all leads are fully exhausted.”

“While possession of this small amount of either Marijuana or Heroin is a misdemeanor, allowing a child to come into contact with it is a felony and whoever is found responsible, whether it was intentional or accidental, will be charged with multiple offenses,” he continued.

