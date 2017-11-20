New law would allow bus drivers to carry EpiPens

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (BY: CARRIE HODOUSEK, WV METRONEWS) — County school boards in West Virginia will have the option to decide if they want school bus drivers to carry and administer epinephrine, according to a new law.

Lawmakers passed H.B. 2373 in the 2017 Regular Legislative Session to allow school bus drivers to be equipped with epinephrine auto injectors, such as Mylan’s EpiPens. The life-saving drug is used to treat someone who has a severe allergic reaction.

Implementation will vary county by county.

“All counties can choose to adopt it or none, so basically I’m sure they’re going to look at their needs, especially on buses and how many students have epinephrine auto injectors and whether or not they adopt such policy,” said Rebecca King, state school nurse consultant for the West Virginia Department of Education.

The law took affect last week. King said the goal is for schools to be prepared in emergency situations.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments