New River CTC offers special winter session

BEAVER (News Release)- Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for a special winter session, December 18, 2017 through January 12, 2018. Students can earn up to four hours of general education credit through online study over the course of four weeks.

“This is the third year the college has offered condensed classes during the winter holiday,” explained New River CTC Vice President, Academic Affairs Dr. Richard Pagan. “The session provides students with the opportunity to get ahead in their studies, get caught up in their program or fulfill a prerequisite requirement.”

Classes offered during the special session include: Biology 101, General Biology and Biology 103L General Biology Lab; Biology 102, General Biology and Biology 104L General Biology Lab; Computer Science 101, Microsoft Office Applications; English 101, Composition; English 102, Research; History 105, American History; History 106, American History; Humanities 150, Introduction to Fine Arts; Math 101, General Mathematics; Math 109, Algebra; Medical Assisting 105, Medical Terminology; Political Science 200, American Government and Economy; Political Science 218, State and Local Government; Psychology 103, General Psychology and Sociology 210, Principles of Sociology.

Winter session courses are as comprehensive as semester-long courses, so students should not enroll if they are planning vacation time during the holidays. Students attending other colleges or universities should check with their school regarding transferring credits.

The deadline to register for winter session at New River CTC is December 18. For more information, call 1-866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

