Nicholas County Man Arrested For Shooting Girlfriend In Front Of A 7 Year Old Child

NICHOLAS COUNTY (News Release)- Nicholas County man arrested for shooting his girlfriend in front of a child.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputies, they responded to a call early this morning approximately 1 AM, of a shooting. They say the shooting was stemming from a domestic dispute, in the Fenwick area of Nicholas County. Officers received information, while responding to the scene, that a female subject had been shot and escaped to a neighbors house. They were also advised that there was a 7 year old juvenile in the residence with the suspect, Rahsann Strayhorn and Strayhorn might try to hold him hostage.

Officer’s arrived on scene and were able to get medical attention to the female. They found Rahsaan Strayhorn still in the residence and were able to get him to come out. Officers were able to place Strayhorn under arrest. The Juvenile was unharmed and transported to Summersville, where Child Protective Services took custody.

The female, Strayhorn’s girlfriend, was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Rahsann Strayhorn was charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Child Endangerment. Other charges are pending. Strayhorn was transported to the Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

This is still under investigation.

