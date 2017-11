Advertisement



A night watchman at a logging camp was killed Tuesday morning in a fire.

Authorities said a company camping trailer where the night watchman lived on Rock Creek Road burned along with a sport utility vehicle that was parked nearby.

The scene is near the border where Fayette, Kanawha, Clay and Nicholas counties meet. Troopers said the fire appears to be in Nicholas County.

West Virginia State Police and state fire marshals are investigating.

