    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch National News Now Ryan Seacrest accused of inappropriate behavior
    National NewsTop Stories

    Now Ryan Seacrest accused of inappropriate behavior

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 20, 2017, 16:23 pm

    3
    0
    Advertisement

    NEW YORK (AP) —Ryan Seacrest is disputing an allegation that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an employee at E! News nearly a decade ago.

    In a statement Friday, Seacrest says his former wardrobe stylist made the complaint. Seacrest isn’t releasing details of the allegation but says he’s “truly sorry” if he made her feel “anything but respected.”

    Still, Seacrest disputes the allegation, which he calls reckless, and describes himself as “an advocate for women.”

    E! spokeswoman Joanne Park says the network is investigating.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostTop Adviser Called Trump “Dope,” “Idiot,” And “Kindergartner”
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives