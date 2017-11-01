    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    NPR chief placed on leave after sex harassment accusations

    Oct 31, 2017

    NEW YORK (AP) – The chief editor at National Public Radio is the latest media figure to face allegations of sexual harassment.

    NPR says that it has placed Michael Oreskes on leave after a published report Tuesday that he abruptly kissed two women who were seeking jobs while he was Washington bureau chief at The New York Times in the 1990s.

    The women formally complained to NPR and told their stories to The Washington Post, speaking on condition of anonymity. Oreskes, who is vice president of news and editorial director at NPR, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

    Oreskes was a top editor at The Associated Press from 2008 until 2015.

    NPR spokeswoman Isabel Lara says Oreskes had been placed on leave. The Times says it is looking into its former executive’s actions.

