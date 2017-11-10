    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch National News NRSC ends fundraising agreement with Roy Moore
    National NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

    NRSC ends fundraising agreement with Roy Moore

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 10, 2017, 15:12 pm

    1
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (AP)- The National Republican Senatorial Committee is ending its fundraising agreement with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore in light of allegations of sexual contact with a teenager decades ago.

    The group had been part of a fundraising committee that includes the Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee. The information was in a filing to the Federal Election Commission on Friday.

    The step comes as Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called on Moore to step aside in the Alabama Senate race if the allegations are true.

    Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is chairman of the NRSC, the campaign arm of the Senate GOP.

    Moore has been defiant, insisting he would not quit the race for the Dec. 12 special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives