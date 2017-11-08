    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    NYT: Video captured Texas church attack; Shows gunman methodically shooting victims in the head

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 08, 2017, 12:30 pm

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (BY: ADAM GOLDMAN and RICHARD PÉREZ-PEÑA, NEW YORK TIMES) – The gunman who committed the massacre in a rural Texas church fired continuously for several minutes, methodically shooting his victims – including small children – in the head, execution-style, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said on Wednesday.

    A video camera captured the bloodbath inside the church, which left 26 people dead and 20 wounded — the worst mass shooting in Texas history — and state and federal investigators have reviewed that gruesome footage. The official estimated that the shooting in the video lasted about seven minutes. The church routinely recorded its services, and often posted the resulting videos online.

    Scott Pickey

