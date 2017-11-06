Oak Hill Football Honors Carl Walker

Advertisement



Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – We have the honor to share the story of Carl Walker. The freshman at Oak Hill is a little brother of senior on the football team, Joe Walker. Friday night was Oak Hill’s final game of the season and it was senior night too. Walker wanted to include his little brother in the game and brought him out to play on the field. Carl’s dream is to be a football player and he scored a touchdown on Friday night with the team on the field. It was an emotional night at Oak Hill and it was beautiful to see a community come together to support Carl’s football dream.

