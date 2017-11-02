Oak Hill To Host 17th Annual Thanksgiving Meal

Advertisement



OAK HILL- The 17th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held at the Lewis Christian Community Center, located at 469 Central Avenue in Oak Hill, on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Meals will be available for carry out starting at 11:00 am. Dine in hours are from noon until 2:00 pm (no reservations required).

Meal delivery is also available. To have meals delivered, individuals may call one of the following churches with their name, telephone number, directions to delivery location & number of meals requested. Delivery requests will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Friday, November 17.

St Andrews Episcopal Church (304)469-3223

Oak Hill United Methodist (304)469-4126

Oak Hill Baptist Church (304)469-3455

The Community Thanksgiving Meal is a blessing to many & would not be possible without extensive community support. Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Lesley Taylor (304)382-1421 or Nancy Humphrey (304)640-8150.

Volunteers are always welcome & needed! Preparations begin on Monday, November 20 at the Lewis Christian Community Center. If you or your organization would like to volunteer, please contact Lesley or Nancy, or simply show up at the Community Center.

