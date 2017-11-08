    •
    Oak Hill's Active Fitness Center hosting Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning
    Oak Hill’s Active Fitness Center hosting Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 08, 2017, 12:11 pm

    OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Work up an appetite Thanksgiving morning by walking in the 9th Annual Turkey Trot sponsored by Active Fitness Center.

    Registration starts at 7:00 a.m.  The race begins at 8:00 a.m.

    Pre-registration cash participants will get a t-shirt the morning of the race.

    The registration fee is a recommended $20 for adults — and $10 for youth or students – or – 10 non perishable food items.

    The fee will go to help the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry.

    Find out more by going to Active Fitness’s website.

