Oak Hill’s Active Fitness Center hosting Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Work up an appetite Thanksgiving morning by walking in the 9th Annual Turkey Trot sponsored by Active Fitness Center.

Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. The race begins at 8:00 a.m.

Pre-registration cash participants will get a t-shirt the morning of the race.

The registration fee is a recommended $20 for adults — and $10 for youth or students – or – 10 non perishable food items.

The fee will go to help the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry.

Find out more by going to Active Fitness’s website.

