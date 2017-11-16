    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch National News Official: Manson is alive, can’t comment on health
    National NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Official: Manson is alive, can’t comment on health

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 16, 2017, 10:55 am

    3
    0
    Advertisement

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says mass killer Charles Manson is alive Thursday.

    Department press secretary Vicky Waters says in an email to The Associated Press that she is precluded by federal and state medical privacy laws from commenting on reports that the 83-year-old Manson has been hospitalized.

    Manson is housed at Corcoran State Prison in the San Joaquin Valley. Celebrity news website TMZ.com says that three days ago Manson was rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield. The report cites sources who are not identified.

    Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others by his followers in Southern California. They were sentenced to death but that was changed to life in prison when executions were temporarily banned.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostAppalachian Power continues to educate customers on imposter utility scams
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives