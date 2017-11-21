    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch Official: No flood insurance on part of school causes loss
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Official: No flood insurance on part of school causes loss

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 21:09 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    CLAY, W.Va. (AP) – A public schools superintendent says his school system is missing out on about $570,000 as a result of not having flood insurance on a portion of a high school when it was damaged in 2016.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Clay County public schools superintendent Joe Paxton said Clay County High School’s flooded locker room section had been in a flood plain since that section, under the gymnasium, was built in 1980.

    Paxton says it appears that fixing the damage to the gym floor and support structures in the locker room area underneath could cost about $1.1 million. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated $500,000 to the project.

    FEMA spokesman Dan Stoneking says FEMA applied a reduction to the eligible funding because of the location and lack of insurance.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostJudge permanently blocks Trump sanctuary cities order
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives