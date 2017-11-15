    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Official: West Virginia’s vehicle lease tax left unchanged
    Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

    Official: West Virginia’s vehicle lease tax left unchanged

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 15, 2017, 09:05 am

    3
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A state official says West Virginia will miss out on revenue gains from an omission on sales taxes increases approved by the Legislature.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow told lawmakers during interim meetings Tuesday a bill that raised other taxes did not increase the sales tax on long-term vehicle leases.

    Legislation approved in June to raise revenues for financing road bonds increased from 5 to 6 percent the state gas tax, the sales tax on motor vehicle sales and various Division of Motor Vehicles fees.

    Muchow told the Joint Committee on Government and Finances the intent also was to increase the long-term vehicle leases sales tax to 6 percent. Instead, it was left at 5 percent.

    Muchow says the omission “will cost a little bit of money” unless it’s fixed.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostPMCCC 25th Annual Historical Christmas Ornament
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives