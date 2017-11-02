Officials Searching for Missing Pregnant Woman

TAZEWELL COUNTY– Officials in Tazewell County are looking for a missing and possibly pregnant woman.

Detectives with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on the whereabouts of Aleisha Osbourne. She is 32 years old, of the Wardell area, and may be pregnant. She has been reported missing by family members and could be in danger. If anyone has information that could help locate her please contact the Tazewell County Sheriff”s Office by calling 276-988-0902 or by calling 911.