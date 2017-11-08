    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Officials: Warehouse fire could cost county $1.5M
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Officials: Warehouse fire could cost county $1.5M

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 08, 2017, 10:25 am

    8
    0
    Advertisement

    PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — County officials say the cost of the response to a warehouse fire in West Virginia is already more than $1 million.

    The Parkersburg News and Sentinel quotes Wood County Commission president Blair Couch in a Tuesday report as saying that bills received from agencies and groups “would put the cost at over $1.5 million.”

    Couch says the council is trying to get all the bills together so that it can present one billing to the state for reimbursement. The county is also looking to the property owner to cover expenses relating to the fire.

    The blaze began on Oct. 21 in the 420,000-square-foot (39,000-square-meter) property owned by Columbia, Maryland-based Intercontinental Export Import Inc., which says it buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginia Wesleyan cutting workforce by 27 people
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives