Ohio Prosecutor: 3 men caught with enough fentanyl “to kill all the residents of Columbus”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Three California men were indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury after the prosecutor said they were busted with 4.5 pounds of fentanyl last week.

Joel Parker Lassiter, Luis Gerado Delgado and Rashaad Talib Williams face charges of Aggravated Trafficking and Aggravated Possession of Drugs. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the haul is “enough to kill all the residents of the City of Columbus.” Officials say two-to-three milligrams is a fatal dose.

Lassiter, Delgado and Williams were arrested by officers of a drug task force in a hotel parking lot on Olentangy River Road on October 25 when the fentanyl was seized from the trunk of their car.

The defendants are being held on $250,000.00 bonds and remain in jail to be arraigned next week.

