    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Ohio woman gets jail for taping her son to a chair
    CrimeWatchNational NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Ohio woman gets jail for taping her son to a chair

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 22, 2017, 09:12 am

    20
    0
    Advertisement

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.

    A Mahoning County judge on Tuesday disregarded recommendations by prosecutors and 33-year-old Susan Malysa’s attorney that she receive 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering in September.

    Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said he wanted to make an example of Malysa, and that her conduct “will not be tolerated in our society.”

    Police were called to Malysa’s home in northeast Ohio’s Boardman Township in June after a relative found the boy’s legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut.

    Malysa’s tearfully apologized in court Tuesday.

    A county children’s services agency has custody of the boy.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMan found with knife in abdomen; police look for suspect
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives