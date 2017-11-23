One Confirmed Dead in Bramwell Fire

Advertisement



BRAMWELL– One person has died in a fire that ten different fire departments fought in Mercer County Wednesday afternoon.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports that a disabled person living inside the home has died as a result of the blaze. Two firefighters were also injured while fighting the flames.

According to dispatchers the call came in around 1:39 Wednesday afternoon.

Bramwell, Bluewell, Montcalm, Matoaka, Greenvalley, Keystone, North Fork, Kimball, along with crews from Bluefield and Pocahontas in Virginia all responded to the scene. Very little details are available and there is no word on what caused the fire. Stick with Newswatch online and on air for the latest information.

