FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState
One Dead In Fatal Fire In Dixie
By Tyler BarkerNov 21, 2017, 09:45 am
0
DIXIE, WV (WOAY) — One person is dead in a fire that broke out early his morning in Dixie.
According to Tim Rock, with the West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office, the fire started in a camper.
West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office is on the scene.
The cause of the fire, the victim’s name and age is unknown at this time.
Related
Comments
comments
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
Read More