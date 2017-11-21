    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home NewsWatch Featured One Dead In Fatal Fire In Dixie
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

    One Dead In Fatal Fire In Dixie

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2017, 09:45 am

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    DIXIE, WV (WOAY) — One person is dead in a fire that broke out early his morning in Dixie.

    According to Tim Rock, with the West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office, the fire started in a camper.

    West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office is on the scene.

    The cause of the fire, the victim’s name and age is unknown at this time.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
    Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives