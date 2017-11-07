    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch One Person Taken To Hospital After Stabbing In Oak Hill
    CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    One Person Taken To Hospital After Stabbing In Oak Hill

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 06, 2017, 23:08 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    OAK HILL (WOAY)- Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on Monday evening.

    The incident happened on Summerlee Ave and one male was transported to PMC.

    Stay with WOAY-TV for more information when it becomes available.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives