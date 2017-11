Advertisement



CHARLESTON– Nov. 13 –20 is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week.

Starting today, local residents are collecting shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The Central WV Area Team volunteers have a goal of collecting more than 14,500 gifts during the week.

To find a drop off location near you click here.

