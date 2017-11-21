Opioid Epidemic hurts West Virginia Economy

Advertisement



West Virginia’s opioid epidemic has major effects the state’s ecomony.

According to The Register Herald, when it comes to the employment rates in West Virginia, the state is dead last in the nation.

But how much of that is connected to the state’s opioid epidemic?

The associate professor of economics at W.V.U, John Deskins, says “People who have gotten caught up in this tragic cycle of drug abuse, they cant pass the drug tests, they can’t work because they’re addicted.”

Deskins also said that the labor force problem is a huge economic challenge for the state.

