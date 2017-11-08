Panera Bread To Honor Active Military Personnel And Veterans On Saturday

Advertisement



West Virginia (News Release)– On Saturday, November 11th all Veterans and Military Personnel can receive a free pastry or bakery item and a cup of coffee at participating West Virginia, St. Clairsville OH, and Ashland KY Panera Bread bakery-cafes by wearing his or her uniform, or by showing a Military I.D. or discharge papers.

To find your local area Panera Bread café, log on to www.panerabread.com. West Virginia, St. Clairsville OH, and Ashland KY Panera Bread cafes are owned and operated by Pan American Group, Franchisee of Panera Bread.

About Pan American Group:

With 130 bakery cafes in Washington, California, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kansas, and Missouri, Pan American Group LLC is the second largest Panera Bread Bakery- Cafe franchisee in the US. PAG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant

Group LP along with Apple American Group LLC and Bell American Group LLC. Flynn Restaurant Group operates over 870 restaurants and directly employs 38,000 people in 28 states across the US. More information is available at http://www.panamericangroup.com

Related

Comments

comments