    Parkersburg Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Drug Crime

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 13, 2017, 20:20 pm

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg woman who was caught with heroin and methamphetamine in January 2017 was sentenced today to a year and a half in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Megan Kerns, 29, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
    On January 12, 2017, agents with the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrested Kerns in Parkersburg. In a search incident to arrest, agents discovered in her possession approximately 30 grams of heroin, 50 grams of methamphetamine, and a Taurus .380 caliber pistol. She also had in her possession a box of sandwich bags, a set of digital scales, and two cell phones. Kerns further admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment, including that she distributed heroin and methamphetamine in Parkersburg during the months of March 2016 and January 2017.
    The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.
    This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.

