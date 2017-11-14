PETA plans nude protester in Charleston to protest eating turkey

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE FROM PETA) – How would you feel if a human being were stuffed, roasted, and served for Thanksgiving dinner? That’s a question PETA will be asking Charleston residents as a PETA volunteer takes to the streets to lie nude in a “trussed-up” pose beside two giant “turkey carcasses” on top of a cutting board that reads “Go Vegan This Thanksgiving.” The scene will include a banner proclaiming, “We Are All the Same.”

“All animals have flesh, organs, and feelings, and none wants to die violently for someone else’s meal,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on caring people to give turkeys a break this Thanksgiving and make their holiday table a place of compassion for all beings.”

Every year, billions of animals’ bodies are chopped up, wrapped in cellophane, and labeled for the supermarket meat case. PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat,” notes that turkeys are sensitive, smart animals who can feel pain and who form families and friendships when given the chance. Factory farms deny animals everything that’s natural and important to them, confining them to filthy, cramped cages, stalls, and sheds—where a steady diet of drugs keeps them alive only long enough to be sent to the slaughterhouse.

Where: The intersection of Lee and Court streets, Charleston

When: Wednesday, November 15, 12 noon

Related

Comments

comments