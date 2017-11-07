    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch National News Pitcher Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash
    National NewsNewsWatchSportsSports NewsTop Stories

    Pitcher Roy Halladay dies in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 07, 2017, 16:35 pm

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

    Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

    The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

    They said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

    Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostTrump sent aide to McDonald's when the WH chef couldn't get his burger right
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives