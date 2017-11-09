    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch International Plane forced to make emergency landing when passenger discovers husband is cheating
    InternationalTop Stories

    Plane forced to make emergency landing when passenger discovers husband is cheating

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 09, 2017, 10:49 am

    0
    0
    Advertisement
    QATAR — A Qatar Airways pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found out her husband was cheating on her, leading to a violent reaction in midair.

    The flight was forced to land in India on the way to Bali.

    The woman reportedly used her sleeping husband’s finger to unlock his phone and discovered his cheating ways.

    Officials say she started fighting with her husband, and also fought with crew members who tried to calm her down.

    She and her family members were escorted off the plane in India.

    Comments

    comments

    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives