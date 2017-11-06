    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Police: 2 Kids Alone at Home Holding Sign Asking for Help
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Police: 2 Kids Alone at Home Holding Sign Asking for Help

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 05, 2017, 20:04 pm

    7
    1
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia woman has been arrested after her two young children were found alone outside of their home holding a sign asking for help.

    Local media reports 29-year-old Schalinda Ball of South Charleston was arrested Saturday on child neglect charges.

    According to court records, the children ages 11 and 1 had been left at the home for several hours. The 11-year-old told officers she did not have a phone to call for help.

    South Charleston police say no adults were home at the time and that Ball was later found at the home of the children’s grandmother.

    Ball was being held on $10,500 bond Sunday. Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

     

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostRand Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives