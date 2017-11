Advertisement



Police are investigating a possible shots fired call on the West Side of Charleston.

Dispatchers said someone called 911 saying they heard about four to five shots in the 700 block of Main Street at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. They said three men then jumped into a car and took off.

No one was injured.

According to dispatchers, a K9 is the area searching for the men.

