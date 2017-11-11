    •
    Police: West Virginia homeless man shot and killed
    Police: West Virginia homeless man shot and killed

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 11, 2017, 13:59 pm

    CLAY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a homeless man in the encampment on a hill where he lived.

    Media Outlets report, police say 46-year-old Ronald Lee Boggs was shot in the chest and found dead Friday morning. They say he was with two women when he was killed, though they are considered witnesses, not suspects.

    Police said it appeared that Boggs had been staying alongside others at the encampment, described as a cave-like outcrop of rock. He appeared to be living in a tent.

    Police have not disclosed if they have any suspects in custody. Boggs’ body was taken for an autopsy.

    Tyler Barker

