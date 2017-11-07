Poll: Religion still important to a majority of Americans

Advertisement



Religion is still an important part of most Americans’ lives, even if they don’t visit a house of worship regularly.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 70% of American Adults say their religious faith is at least somewhat important in their daily life, including 42% who say it is Very Important. Twenty-eight percent (28%) say their religious faith is not important to their daily life, including 13% who say it is Not At All Important. This shows little change from earlier surveys. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on October 30-31, 2017 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

