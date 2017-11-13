    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Postal contractor relief driver admits stealing mail
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Postal contractor relief driver admits stealing mail

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 12, 2017, 19:54 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted to possessing stolen mail.

    Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Thomas Morris Jr. of Washington in Wood County pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston last week.

    Prosecutors say Morris was a relief driver for a U.S. Postal Service contractor whose job was to collect outgoing mail from post offices along a route between Parkersburg and Ravenswood.

    Last November, law enforcement officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service stopped Morris at the Belleville Post Office and he consented to a vehicle search, which turned up a piece of opened mail addressed to a home in St. Mary’s that had contained a greeting card and $50 in cash.

    Morris faces up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Sentencing was set for Jan. 22.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives