    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    President Trump discounts accusations against Roy Moore

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2017, 16:10 pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his “liberal” rival.

    Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He says of the Alabama race: “We don’t need a liberal person in there.”

    Six women have accused the Republican Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

    Of the accusations, Trump says that Moore “denies it.”

