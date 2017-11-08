Princeton Drug Dealer Sentenced To Nearly Five Years In Federal Prison For Heroin Crime

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Princeton heroin dealer was sentenced today to four years and nine months in federal prison for a drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Terrance Raheem Simmons, 41, previously pleaded guilty plea to distribution of heroin.

Simmons admitted that on April 20, 2017, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in Princeton.

The case was investigated by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney John L. File is responsible for the prosecution. Senior United States District David A. Faber imposed the sentence.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.

