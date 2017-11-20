Raleigh Co. man arrested for setting house on fire during argument with wife

Advertisement



LANARK, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Department arrested Ronald Lee Morton this morning after they say he set his house on fire.

Investigators say the 54-year-old did it because he and his wife were arguing.

The couple live in Lanark. The house burned to the ground.

Morton is charged with arson, plus deputies say he tried to drive away while he was drunk, so he’s also charged with running away while under the influence.

He’s sitting in jail tonight with a $75,000 bond. We understand his wife is staying with relatives.

