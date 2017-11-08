    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley inmate on work release walks away; Authorities searching for him
    CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatch

    Beckley inmate on work release walks away; Authorities searching for him

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 08, 2017, 09:38 am

    8
    0
    Advertisement

    BECKLEY (WOAY)— Beckley Correctional Center says an inmate has escaped and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

    Bruce Alan McCullough Jr., A work release inmate walked away from the facility and never returned on Tuesday, November 7.

    McCullough is 5’8” and weighs approximately 159 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos that include, outline of the State of West Virginia, rose, skull, letters written “learn” on arm.

    He was originally arrested for breaking and entering.

    If you know where he may be you are urged to call 911 immediately.

    Stay with WOAY for more information.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostOfficials: Warehouse fire could cost county $1.5M
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives