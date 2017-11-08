Beckley inmate on work release walks away; Authorities searching for him

Advertisement



BECKLEY (WOAY)— Beckley Correctional Center says an inmate has escaped and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Bruce Alan McCullough Jr., A work release inmate walked away from the facility and never returned on Tuesday, November 7.

McCullough is 5’8” and weighs approximately 159 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos that include, outline of the State of West Virginia, rose, skull, letters written “learn” on arm.

He was originally arrested for breaking and entering.

If you know where he may be you are urged to call 911 immediately.

